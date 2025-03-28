Dolphin Entertainment (NASDAQ:DLPN) Announces Earnings Results

Dolphin Entertainment (NASDAQ:DLPN – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.05), Zacks reports. Dolphin Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 67.30% and a negative net margin of 39.39%. The business had revenue of $12.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.10 million.
Dolphin Entertainment Trading Up 4.7 %
Shares of DLPN stock opened at $1.11 on Friday. Dolphin Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $0.90 and a fifty-two week high of $3.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.15. The company has a market cap of $12.39 million, a P/E ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 2.00.
Dolphin Entertainment Company Profile
