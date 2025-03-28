Dolphin Entertainment (NASDAQ:DLPN) Announces Earnings Results

Dolphin Entertainment (NASDAQ:DLPN – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.05), Zacks reports. Dolphin Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 67.30% and a negative net margin of 39.39%. The business had revenue of $12.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.10 million.

Dolphin Entertainment Trading Up 4.7 %

Shares of DLPN stock opened at $1.11 on Friday. Dolphin Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $0.90 and a fifty-two week high of $3.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.15. The company has a market cap of $12.39 million, a P/E ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 2.00.

Dolphin Entertainment Company Profile

Dolphin Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an independent entertainment marketing and production company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Entertainment Publicity, and Marketing and Content Production. The Entertainment Publicity and Marketing segment provides diversified marketing services, including public relations, entertainment and hospitality content marketing, strategic communications, strategic marketing consulting, social media and influencer marketing, digital marketing, creative branding, talent publicity, and entertainment marketing services, as well as produces promotional video content.

