Dolphin Entertainment (NASDAQ:DLPN) Trading Down 0.9% – What’s Next?

Shares of Dolphin Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLPN – Get Free Report) dropped 0.9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.96 and last traded at $1.01. Approximately 55,375 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 38% from the average daily volume of 40,217 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.02.

Dolphin Entertainment Stock Down 0.9 %

The company has a market capitalization of $11.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.15.

Dolphin Entertainment (NASDAQ:DLPN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.05). Dolphin Entertainment had a negative net margin of 39.39% and a negative return on equity of 67.30%. The firm had revenue of $12.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.10 million.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dolphin Entertainment

Dolphin Entertainment Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Dolphin Entertainment stock. Bard Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Dolphin Entertainment, Inc. ( NASDAQ:DLPN Free Report ) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 118,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,000. Bard Associates Inc. owned 1.06% of Dolphin Entertainment as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 8.87% of the company’s stock.

Dolphin Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an independent entertainment marketing and production company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Entertainment Publicity, and Marketing and Content Production. The Entertainment Publicity and Marketing segment provides diversified marketing services, including public relations, entertainment and hospitality content marketing, strategic communications, strategic marketing consulting, social media and influencer marketing, digital marketing, creative branding, talent publicity, and entertainment marketing services, as well as produces promotional video content.

