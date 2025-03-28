Dolphin Entertainment (NASDAQ:DLPN) Trading Down 0.9% – What’s Next?

Shares of Dolphin Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLPN – Get Free Report) dropped 0.9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.96 and last traded at $1.01. Approximately 55,375 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 38% from the average daily volume of 40,217 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.02.
Dolphin Entertainment Stock Down 0.9 %
The company has a market capitalization of $11.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.15.
Dolphin Entertainment (NASDAQ:DLPN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.05). Dolphin Entertainment had a negative net margin of 39.39% and a negative return on equity of 67.30%. The firm had revenue of $12.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.10 million.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dolphin Entertainment
Dolphin Entertainment Company Profile
Dolphin Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an independent entertainment marketing and production company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Entertainment Publicity, and Marketing and Content Production. The Entertainment Publicity and Marketing segment provides diversified marketing services, including public relations, entertainment and hospitality content marketing, strategic communications, strategic marketing consulting, social media and influencer marketing, digital marketing, creative branding, talent publicity, and entertainment marketing services, as well as produces promotional video content.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Dolphin Entertainment
- 3 Small Caps With Big Return Potential
- Why Dollar Tree’s Family Dollar Sale Could Spark a Comeback
- Stock Dividend Cuts Happen Are You Ready?
- JPMorgan: The ‘NVIDIA of Banking’ Poised for More Gains?
- Canadian Penny Stocks: Can They Make You Rich?
- Buy the Chewy Stock Reversal? Here’s Why Now Is the Time
Receive News & Ratings for Dolphin Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dolphin Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.