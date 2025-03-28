Eagle Capital Growth Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GRF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Eagle Capital Growth Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GRF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 98.0% from the February 28th total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

GRF stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.85. The stock had a trading volume of 466 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,477. Eagle Capital Growth Fund has a 1-year low of $8.85 and a 1-year high of $11.24. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.81.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Eagle Capital Growth Fund stock. Mariner LLC raised its holdings in Eagle Capital Growth Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GRF – Free Report) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,628 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,138 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Eagle Capital Growth Fund were worth $182,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Eagle Capital Growth Fund, Inc is a closed-end equity mutual fund launched and managed by Sims Capital Management LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It makes its investments in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P 500 Index.

