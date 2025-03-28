Eagle Capital Select Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:EAGL) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Here’s Why

Eagle Capital Select Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:EAGL – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 258,677 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 256% from the previous session’s volume of 72,609 shares.The stock last traded at $28.58 and had previously closed at $28.86.

Eagle Capital Select Equity ETF Trading Down 2.0 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of 20.06 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.28.

Institutional Trading of Eagle Capital Select Equity ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MSA Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Eagle Capital Select Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $251,000. HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Eagle Capital Select Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth $341,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Eagle Capital Select Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $363,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Eagle Capital Select Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,064,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eagle Capital Select Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at about $1,404,000.

About Eagle Capital Select Equity ETF

The Eagle Capital Select Equity ETF (EAGL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in value stocks from around the globe, selected based on the advisers estimate of long-term intrinsic value. The ETF converted from a separately managed account.

