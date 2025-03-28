Electric Vehicle Stocks To Watch Today – March 28th

Tesla, Baidu, and Wolfspeed are the three Electric Vehicle stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Electric vehicle stocks refer to shares in companies that design, manufacture, or support the production of electric vehicles and related technologies such as batteries, charging infrastructure, and software systems. These stocks attract investors looking to capitalize on the growing global trend toward cleaner transportation and sustainable energy solutions. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Electric Vehicle stocks within the last several days.

Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA traded down $9.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $263.91. 77,705,762 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 92,985,680. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $324.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $321.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The company has a market cap of $848.86 billion, a PE ratio of 129.33, a P/E/G ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.50. Tesla has a twelve month low of $138.80 and a twelve month high of $488.54.

Baidu (BIDU)

Baidu, Inc. engages in the provision of internet search services in China. It operates through two segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Baidu Health that helps users to find the doctor and hospital for healthcare needs; and Haokan, a short video app.

BIDU stock traded down $5.39 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $93.03. 3,917,143 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,996,360. The company has a market cap of $32.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 2.09. Baidu has a 1-year low of $77.20 and a 1-year high of $116.25. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.25.

Wolfspeed (WOLF)

Wolfspeed, Inc. operates as a powerhouse semiconductor company focuses on silicon carbide and gallium nitride (GaN) technologies in Europe, Hong Kong, China, rest of Asia-Pacific, the United States, and internationally. It offers silicon carbide and GaN materials, including silicon carbide bare wafers, epitaxial wafers, and GaN epitaxial layers on silicon carbide wafers to manufacture products for RF, power, and other applications.

Shares of Wolfspeed stock traded down $2.65 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.74. The company had a trading volume of 132,593,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,555,901. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.15. Wolfspeed has a twelve month low of $2.66 and a twelve month high of $30.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.26, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 2.47. The company has a market cap of $349.30 million, a P/E ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 1.50.

