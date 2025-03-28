Empresaria Group (LON:EMR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Empresaria Group (LON:EMR – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported GBX (1) (($0.01)) EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Empresaria Group had a negative return on equity of 17.70% and a negative net margin of 2.44%.
Empresaria Group Stock Performance
Empresaria Group stock traded down GBX 0.28 ($0.00) during midday trading on Friday, reaching GBX 24.22 ($0.31). 65,627 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,939. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 26.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 28.17. Empresaria Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 24 ($0.31) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 42 ($0.54). The firm has a market cap of £11.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.93 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.46.
About Empresaria Group
