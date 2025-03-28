Empresaria Group (LON:EMR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Empresaria Group (LON:EMR – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported GBX (1) (($0.01)) EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Empresaria Group had a negative return on equity of 17.70% and a negative net margin of 2.44%.

Empresaria Group Stock Performance

Empresaria Group stock traded down GBX 0.28 ($0.00) during midday trading on Friday, reaching GBX 24.22 ($0.31). 65,627 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,939. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 26.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 28.17. Empresaria Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 24 ($0.31) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 42 ($0.54). The firm has a market cap of £11.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.93 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.46.

About Empresaria Group

Empresaria Group plc provides staffing and recruitment services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. The company offers permanent placement, temporary and contract staffing, executive search, offshore recruitment, and recruitment process outsourcing services, as well as bespoke solutions for clients and candidates.

