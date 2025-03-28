Energys Group Ltd. Plans $13 Million IPO for April 1st (ENGS)

Energys Group Ltd. (ENGS) is planning to raise $13 million in an IPO on Tuesday, April 1st, IPO Scoop reports. The company plans to issue 2,300,000 shares at a price of $4.50-$6.50 per share.

In the last 12 months, Energys Group Ltd. generated $10.4 million in revenue and had a net loss of $2.2 million. The company has a market-cap of $78.4 million.

Joseph Stone Capital LLC served as the underwriter for the IPO.

Energys Group Ltd. provided the following description of their company for its IPO: “We are an energy service company based in the United Kingdom with over 23 years of experience in deploying energy-saving technologies and services. We principally provide end-to-end customized solutions and services that involve retrofitting existing infrastructures to help public and private organizations reduce their CO2Â emissions and save money. (Incorporated in the Cayman Islands)Â Our headquarters is located in the United Kingdom. We also have offices located in Hong Kong from which EGL(HK) conducts research and development and GAI and NVL engage in the procurement of lighting and other products, which are then sold to ECSL, our United Kingdom Operating Subsidiary. ECSL provides innovative LED lighting systems and turnkey project implementation, including installation and commissioning of fixtures, controls and IoT systems, as well as ongoing system maintenance and program management primarily within the United Kingdom. AGL, CLL, LPL and PML hold real estate located in Hong Kong for investment purposes. Goji, which is 43% owned by EGHL, is engaged in the distribution of air purification solutions. ESL and HIC are currently dormant. Our Groupâ€™s history began in 1998 when ECSL was established as an energy consulting firm. In 2000, GAI, one of our key Operating Subsidiaries, was incorporated in Hong Kong as a technology company resulting from the procurement by its then affiliate of the patent on an invention called Save It EasyÂ®. Save It EasyÂ® is a simple, do-it-yourself conversion unit which enables the use of high-efficiency T5 and T8 fluorescent tubes in conventional fluorescent lighting fixtures. Mr. Michael Lau, an executive director and Chief Technology Officer of the Company, was one of the founding members of GAI and worked closely with the inventors of Save It EasyÂ® in the commercialization of the product and in its patent registrations. In 2008, ECSL became an exclusive distributor of Save It EasyÂ® in the United Kingdom, shifting from a consulting services provider to a product and solution provider. Due to the evolution of lighting technology from fluorescent tubes to LED lamps, in 2015, the Group started designing its own LED lighting products and building its own brand of high-quality, competitively priced LED products that could be customized to suit specific on-site requirements. With managementâ€™s combined experience, know-how and track record, we believe that the Company has differentiated itself from competitors by offering a comprehensive total solution that manages the entire project. The Group helps its customers achieve their sustainability, energy savings and carbon footprint reduction goals through innovative technology and exceptional service. Its target market is â€śretrofitting,â€ť which refers to the upgrade or replacement of existing equipment in existing infrastructure. Its principal customers are large national accounts, including various United Kingdom governmental departments, universities, schools, hospitals, military and telecommunications companies. The majority of our business (revenue) is derived from the sale of bundled products and services to direct end-users. However, the Group also provides product-only or service-only support to direct end-users, contractors and wholesalers. Note: Net loss and revenues are for the 12 months that ended Dec. 31, 2023.Â (Note: Energys Group Ltd. increased its IPO’s size to 2.25 million shares – up from 2.0 million shares initially – and raised the price range to $4.50 to $6.50 – to produce $12.38 million in proceeds, based on mid-point pricing at $5.50. The company also disclosed updated financial statements for the period ending Dec. 31, 2023.) (Background: Energys Group Ltd. disclosed its terms and its proposed stock symbol in an F-1/A filing dated Feb. 26, 2024: 2.0 million shares at a price range of $4.00 to $6.00 to raise $10.0 million. The proposed stock symbol is “ENGS” on NASDAQ. Background: Energys Group Ltd. filed its F-1 on Dec. 8, 2023, without disclosing terms for its IPO. Energys also had not yet chosen its proposed stock symbol. The British company filed confidential IPO documents with the SEC on April 25, 2023.)Â “.

Energys Group Ltd. was founded in 1998 and has 34 employees. The company is located at Franklyn House, Daux Road Billingshurst, West Sussex RH149SJ United Kingdom and can be reached via phone at +44 1403 786212 or on the web at http://www.energysgroup.com/.

