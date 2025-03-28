EPE Special Opportunities (LON:ESO) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

EPE Special Opportunities (LON:ESO – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported GBX 0.29 ($0.00) earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. EPE Special Opportunities had a negative return on equity of 0.41% and a negative net margin of 10.57%.

EPE Special Opportunities Trading Down 3.2 %

Shares of EPE Special Opportunities stock traded down GBX 5 ($0.06) during midday trading on Friday, reaching GBX 150 ($1.94). 30,378 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,370. The company has a market cap of £42.50 million, a PE ratio of -15,000.00 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 151.16 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 152.22. EPE Special Opportunities has a 12 month low of GBX 135 ($1.75) and a 12 month high of GBX 191 ($2.47). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.27, a quick ratio of 5.86 and a current ratio of 4.24.

Insider Buying and Selling at EPE Special Opportunities

In other news, insider Heather Bestwick acquired 6,548 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 158 ($2.05) per share, for a total transaction of £10,345.84 ($13,394.41). Insiders own 53.10% of the company’s stock.

About EPE Special Opportunities

EPE Special Opportunities plc specializes in middle market, growth capital, distressed, pre-IPO, special situations, turnaround, PIPES, and buyouts. It also does secondary direct and secondary indirect investing. The fund typically invests in consumer and retail, financial services, manufacturing, media and support services sectors including education, healthcare and social housing.

