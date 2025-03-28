Evoke (LON:EVOK) Announces Earnings Results

Evoke (LON:EVOK – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported GBX (6.40) (($0.08)) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Evoke had a negative net margin of 8.50% and a negative return on equity of 517.98%.
Evoke Stock Performance
Shares of Evoke stock opened at GBX 50.05 ($0.65) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £223.22 million, a P/E ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 0.84. Evoke has a 52-week low of GBX 49.18 ($0.64) and a 52-week high of GBX 8,640 ($111.86). The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 69.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 63.58.
Analyst Ratings Changes
EVOK has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 140 ($1.81) price target on shares of Evoke in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on shares of Evoke from GBX 130 ($1.68) to GBX 90 ($1.17) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 4th.
Insider Transactions at Evoke
In related news, insider Andrea Gisle Joosen acquired 14,572 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 70 ($0.91) per share, with a total value of £10,200.40 ($13,206.11). Corporate insiders own 27.00% of the company’s stock.
Evoke Company Profile
