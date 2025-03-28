Evoke (LON:EVOK) Shares Down 18.7% – Time to Sell?

Evoke plc (LON:EVOK – Get Free Report) shares were down 18.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 56 ($0.72) and last traded at GBX 58.05 ($0.75). Approximately 55,595,465 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,853% from the average daily volume of 2,847,325 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 71.40 ($0.92).

EVOK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 140 ($1.81) target price on shares of Evoke in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on Evoke from GBX 130 ($1.68) to GBX 90 ($1.16) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 68.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 63.49. The company has a market capitalization of £224.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 0.84.

Evoke (LON:EVOK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 26th. The company reported GBX (6.40) (($0.08)) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Evoke had a negative net margin of 8.50% and a negative return on equity of 517.98%. As a group, analysts expect that Evoke plc will post 12.7648305 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Andrea Gisle Joosen bought 14,572 shares of Evoke stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 70 ($0.91) per share, for a total transaction of £10,200.40 ($13,202.69). Corporate insiders own 27.00% of the company’s stock.

