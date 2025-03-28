Evoke (LON:EVOK) Shares Down 18.7% – What’s Next?

Evoke plc (LON:EVOK – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 18.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 56 ($0.72) and last traded at GBX 58.05 ($0.75). 55,595,465 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,853% from the average session volume of 2,847,325 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 71.40 ($0.92).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 140 ($1.81) target price on shares of Evoke in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on shares of Evoke from GBX 130 ($1.68) to GBX 90 ($1.16) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th.

Evoke Price Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 68.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 63.49. The stock has a market capitalization of £224.78 million, a P/E ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 0.84.

Evoke (LON:EVOK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 26th. The company reported GBX (6.40) (($0.08)) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Evoke had a negative net margin of 8.50% and a negative return on equity of 517.98%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Evoke plc will post 12.7648305 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Evoke news, insider Andrea Gisle Joosen acquired 14,572 shares of Evoke stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 70 ($0.91) per share, for a total transaction of £10,200.40 ($13,202.69). Insiders own 27.00% of the company’s stock.

Evoke Company Profile

See Also

