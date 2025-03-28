Evoke (LON:EVOK) Stock Price Down 10% – Here’s What Happened

Evoke plc (LON:EVOK – Get Free Report) dropped 10% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 50.20 ($0.65) and last traded at GBX 51.73 ($0.67). Approximately 65,066,164 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,994% from the average daily volume of 3,107,171 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 57.45 ($0.74).

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on EVOK. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 140 ($1.81) price objective on shares of Evoke in a report on Monday, December 16th. Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on Evoke from GBX 130 ($1.68) to GBX 90 ($1.17) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th.

Get Evoke alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on EVOK

Evoke Stock Up 2.7 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 69.32 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 63.58. The firm has a market capitalization of £233.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.31 and a beta of 0.84.

Evoke (LON:EVOK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 26th. The company reported GBX (6.40) (($0.08)) EPS for the quarter. Evoke had a negative net margin of 8.50% and a negative return on equity of 517.98%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Evoke plc will post 12.7648305 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Evoke

In related news, insider Andrea Gisle Joosen acquired 14,572 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 70 ($0.91) per share, with a total value of £10,200.40 ($13,206.11). 27.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Evoke

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Evoke Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evoke and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.