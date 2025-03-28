Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS) Insider David Moatazedi Sells 6,251 Shares

Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS – Get Free Report) insider David Moatazedi sold 6,251 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.40, for a total value of $77,512.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 508,619 shares in the company, valued at $6,306,875.60. The trade was a 1.21 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of EOLS traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.05. 733,234 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 619,683. The company has a market cap of $766.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.24 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.63 and its 200 day moving average is $13.82. Evolus, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.25 and a fifty-two week high of $17.82. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.58.

Several research firms recently commented on EOLS. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Evolus in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Evolus in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Evolus from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EOLS. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of Evolus during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Evolus by 17,440.7% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 4,709 shares during the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new position in Evolus during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Evolus during the fourth quarter worth $115,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Evolus in the 4th quarter valued at $118,000. 90.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Evolus, Inc, a performance beauty company, focuses on delivering products in the cash-pay aesthetic market in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers Jeuveau, a proprietary 900 kilodalton purified botulinum toxin type A formulation for the temporary improvement in the appearance of moderate to severe glabellar lines in adults.

