Ferrovial (NASDAQ:FER) Sees Large Volume Increase – Should You Buy?

Ferrovial SE (NASDAQ:FER – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 76,226 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 64% from the previous session’s volume of 46,397 shares.The stock last traded at $45.02 and had previously closed at $44.74.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Bank of America upgraded Ferrovial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

Get Ferrovial alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on FER

Ferrovial Trading Down 0.1 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $43.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.26.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new position in shares of Ferrovial during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ferrovial in the fourth quarter worth about $101,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Ferrovial in the 4th quarter valued at about $158,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new position in Ferrovial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its holdings in Ferrovial by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 5,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 1,073 shares during the last quarter. 22.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ferrovial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ferrovial SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, construction, financing, operation, and maintenance of transport infrastructure and urban services internationally. It operates through four segments: Construction, Toll Roads, Airports, and Energy Infrastructures and Mobility. The company designs and executes various public and private works, including the construction of public infrastructure; and develops, finances, and operates toll roads.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ferrovial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferrovial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.