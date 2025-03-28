Fidelity Disruptive Medicine ETF (NASDAQ:FMED) Short Interest Down 88.9% in March

Fidelity Disruptive Medicine ETF (NASDAQ:FMED – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 88.9% from the February 28th total of 900 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 5,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fidelity Disruptive Medicine ETF

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Fidelity Disruptive Medicine ETF stock. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity Disruptive Medicine ETF (NASDAQ:FMED – Free Report) by 8.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 583,615 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,788 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC owned about 27.79% of Fidelity Disruptive Medicine ETF worth $14,392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Fidelity Disruptive Medicine ETF alerts:

Fidelity Disruptive Medicine ETF Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of Fidelity Disruptive Medicine ETF stock traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $23.83. The stock had a trading volume of 1,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,415. The firm has a market cap of $50.05 million, a P/E ratio of 42.35 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.61. Fidelity Disruptive Medicine ETF has a 12-month low of $23.32 and a 12-month high of $26.79.

About Fidelity Disruptive Medicine ETF

The Fidelity Disruptive Medicine ETF (FMED) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in health care equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in companies involved in disruptive innovation in Health Care. The fund invests in securities of domestic and foreign issuers FMED was launched on Apr 16, 2020 and is managed by Fidelity.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Disruptive Medicine ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Disruptive Medicine ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.