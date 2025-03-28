First Majestic Silver Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:AG)

First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG – Get Free Report) (TSE:FR) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Friday. Traders bought 25,196 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 58% compared to the average daily volume of 15,949 call options.

First Majestic Silver Stock Performance

Shares of First Majestic Silver stock traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $6.76. 21,100,053 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,322,496. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.56. First Majestic Silver has a 12 month low of $4.43 and a 12 month high of $8.44. The company has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.30 and a beta of 1.16.

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG – Get Free Report) (TSE:FR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The mining company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.02). First Majestic Silver had a negative net margin of 18.17% and a negative return on equity of 3.07%. The business had revenue of $172.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.77 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that First Majestic Silver will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Majestic Silver Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.0057 per share. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This is a positive change from First Majestic Silver’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. First Majestic Silver’s payout ratio is presently -5.71%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AG. TD Securities upgraded First Majestic Silver to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 10th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of First Majestic Silver in a research report on Friday, February 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of First Majestic Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of First Majestic Silver from $6.50 to $6.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Majestic Silver

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of First Majestic Silver during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,419,000. Realta Investment Advisors lifted its position in First Majestic Silver by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Realta Investment Advisors now owns 497,726 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,882,000 after buying an additional 71,456 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in shares of First Majestic Silver by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 683,627 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $4,102,000 after purchasing an additional 104,092 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in First Majestic Silver in the 3rd quarter worth $748,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd lifted its stake in First Majestic Silver by 1,510.1% in the third quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 271,748 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,630,000 after purchasing an additional 254,870 shares during the last quarter. 27.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About First Majestic Silver

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in North America. Its projects include the San Dimas mine covering an area of approximately 71,867 hectares located in Durango State, Mexico; the Santa Elena that covers an area of approximately 102,244 hectares located in Sonora State, México; and the La Encantada covering an area of approximately 4,076 hectares located in Coahuila State, México.

Featured Stories

