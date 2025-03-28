First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DDIV) Short Interest Down 87.7% in March

First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DDIV – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a drop of 87.7% from the February 28th total of 8,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF Trading Down 1.3 %

NASDAQ:DDIV traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $37.47. The company had a trading volume of 17,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,382. First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $32.02 and a 1 year high of $41.08. The company has a 50-day moving average of $38.94 and a 200 day moving average of $38.42. The company has a market cap of $74.94 million, a P/E ratio of 19.47 and a beta of 0.99.

First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.1822 per share. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 27th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF

First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DDIV. Virtus Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth $9,190,000. Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $3,744,000. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $1,918,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,046,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $719,000.

The First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF (DDIV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of 50 large- and mid-cap, high-yield stocks exhibiting relative strength. Holdings are weighted by dividend yield. DDIV was launched on Mar 10, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

