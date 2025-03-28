First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund (NASDAQ:FTGC) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund (NASDAQ:FTGC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 209,200 shares, a decrease of 67.3% from the February 28th total of 640,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 522,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund during the fourth quarter worth $838,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $330,000. Copia Wealth Management purchased a new stake in First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $235,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $927,000. Finally, ABLE Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. ABLE Financial Group LLC now owns 201,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,815,000 after buying an additional 21,569 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund Price Performance

Shares of FTGC stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $25.32. 576,211 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 441,897. First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund has a 52 week low of $22.22 and a 52 week high of $25.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.19 and its 200-day moving average is $24.21.

First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund Cuts Dividend

First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 27th will be given a dividend of $0.1417 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 27th. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%.

The First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund (FTGC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Benchmark for FTGC Fund index. The fund is an actively managed fund that, through a subsidiary, provides broad exposure to commodities through futures contracts. The fund is structured as a 1940 Act open-ended fund.

