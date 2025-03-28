First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 664,100 shares, a decrease of 54.2% from the February 28th total of 1,450,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 810,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CIBR. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Financial Life Planners acquired a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Roxbury Financial LLC bought a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. boosted its position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 133.3% during the fourth quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 539 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. Finally, Noble Wealth Management PBC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000.

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Price Performance

CIBR stock traded down $1.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $63.48. The stock had a trading volume of 510,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 615,673. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.86. First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.52 and a fifty-two week high of $71.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.53 billion, a PE ratio of 33.06 and a beta of 1.00.

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Cuts Dividend

About First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 27th will be paid a $0.0043 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 27th. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%.

The First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq CTA Cybersecurity index. The fund tracks a liquidity-weighted index that targets companies engaged in the cybersecurity industry. CIBR was launched on Jul 7, 2015 and is managed by First Trust.

