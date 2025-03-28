First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II (NYSE:FCT) Short Interest Down 47.0% in March

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II (NYSE:FCT – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 61,700 shares, a drop of 47.0% from the February 28th total of 116,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 110,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.
First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II Price Performance
FCT stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.17. The company had a trading volume of 71,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,469. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.32 and a 200 day moving average of $10.34. First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II has a 12 month low of $9.76 and a 12 month high of $10.93.
First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be paid a $0.097 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.45%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II Company Profile
First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in a portfolio of senior secured floating rate corporate loans. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P/LSTA Leveraged Loan Index.
