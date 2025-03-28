FlexShares STOXX US ESG Select Index Fund (BATS:ESG) Stock Price Down 0.5% – Here’s Why

FlexShares STOXX US ESG Select Index Fund (BATS:ESG – Get Free Report) were down 0.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $139.00 and last traded at $136.46. Approximately 3,534 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 34% from the average daily volume of 5,320 shares. The stock had previously closed at $137.18.

The company has a market cap of $123.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.36 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $140.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $138.86.

Institutional Trading of FlexShares STOXX US ESG Select Index Fund

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESG. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FlexShares STOXX US ESG Select Index Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Berger Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in FlexShares STOXX US ESG Select Index Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $205,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in FlexShares STOXX US ESG Select Index Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $278,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in FlexShares STOXX US ESG Select Index Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $323,000. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new stake in FlexShares STOXX US ESG Select Index Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $357,000.

About FlexShares STOXX US ESG Select Index Fund

The FlexShares STOXX US ESG Select Index Fund (ESG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the STOXX USA ESG Select KPIs index. The fund follows a principles-based index composed of US-listed companies that exhibit environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) characteristics. ESG was launched on Jul 13, 2016 and is managed by FlexShares.

