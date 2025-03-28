Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE:FVI) Hits New 12-Month High – Should You Buy?

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (TSE:FVI – Get Free Report) (NYSE:FSM)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$8.97 and last traded at C$8.73, with a volume of 869437 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$8.50.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FVI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. CIBC cut shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. National Bank Financial upgraded Fortuna Silver Mines to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Cibc World Mkts cut Fortuna Silver Mines from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th.

Get Fortuna Silver Mines alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on FVI

Fortuna Silver Mines Stock Performance

About Fortuna Silver Mines

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.30, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.94. The stock has a market cap of C$1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.35 and a beta of 1.63. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$7.20 and its 200-day moving average price is C$6.77.

(Get Free Report)

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc is engaged in precious and base metal mining and related activities in Argentina, Burkina Faso, Mexico, Peru, and Cote d’Ivoire. The company operates the open pit Lindero gold mine in northern Argentina, the underground Yaramoko mine in southwestern Burkina Faso, the underground San Jose silver and gold mine in southern Mexico, the underground Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine in southern Peru, and is developing the open pit Seguela gold mine in southwestern Cote d’Ivoire.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Fortuna Silver Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortuna Silver Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.