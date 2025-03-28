Fortune Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:FTMDF) Short Interest Update

Fortune Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:FTMDF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 70,300 shares, a growth of 371.8% from the February 28th total of 14,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 74,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.
Fortune Minerals Trading Down 10.4 %
FTMDF traded down $0.00 on Friday, hitting $0.04. 50,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 88,555. Fortune Minerals has a 12 month low of $0.02 and a 12 month high of $0.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.04.
Fortune Minerals Company Profile
