Fortune Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:FTMDF) Short Interest Update

Fortune Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:FTMDF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 70,300 shares, a growth of 371.8% from the February 28th total of 14,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 74,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Fortune Minerals Trading Down 10.4 %

FTMDF traded down $0.00 on Friday, hitting $0.04. 50,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 88,555. Fortune Minerals has a 12 month low of $0.02 and a 12 month high of $0.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.04.

Fortune Minerals Company Profile

Fortune Minerals Limited engages in the exploration and development of specialty metals, base metals, and precious metals in Canada. The company explores for gold, cobalt, bismuth, copper, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. Its primary asset is the NICO gold-cobalt-bismuth-copper project covering an area of 5,140 hectares located in the Northwest Territories.

