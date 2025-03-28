Four Leaf Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:FORL) Short Interest Update

Four Leaf Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:FORL – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a decrease of 54.2% from the February 28th total of 5,900 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Four Leaf Acquisition Stock Up 0.2 %

FORL stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,911. Four Leaf Acquisition has a 1 year low of $10.69 and a 1 year high of $11.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.11.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Four Leaf Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $206,000. Berkley W R Corp bought a new stake in Four Leaf Acquisition during the third quarter valued at about $1,456,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in shares of Four Leaf Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,158,000. Institutional investors own 72.96% of the company’s stock.

About Four Leaf Acquisition

Four Leaf Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to acquire the Internet of Things business.

