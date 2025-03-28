Franklin FTSE Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTW) Trading Down 1.6% – Should You Sell?

Franklin FTSE Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTW – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 1.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $45.29 and last traded at $45.39. Approximately 60,949 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 32% from the average daily volume of 89,854 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.14.

Franklin FTSE Taiwan ETF Trading Down 3.0 %

The company has a fifty day moving average of $46.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $270.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.91 and a beta of 0.87.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLTW. Main Management LLC increased its position in Franklin FTSE Taiwan ETF by 101.0% in the third quarter. Main Management LLC now owns 633 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Franklin FTSE Taiwan ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $260,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin FTSE Taiwan ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $316,000. Vident Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Franklin FTSE Taiwan ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $344,000. Finally, Boltwood Capital Management lifted its holdings in Franklin FTSE Taiwan ETF by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 11,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares during the period.

About Franklin FTSE Taiwan ETF

The Franklin FTSE Taiwan ETF (FLTW) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Taiwan RIC Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of Taiwanese companies, excluding small-caps. FLTW was launched on Nov 2, 2017 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

