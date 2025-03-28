Frazier Financial Advisors LLC Reduces Position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Frazier Financial Advisors LLC lowered its position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 104 shares during the period. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $342,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Winch Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 2,333.3% in the 4th quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Synergy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Rialto Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 83.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays increased their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $229.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $215.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Friday, January 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $211.00 to $188.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $235.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The PNC Financial Services Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $201.65.

The PNC Financial Services Group Price Performance

The PNC Financial Services Group stock opened at $175.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.73, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $188.44 and a 200-day moving average of $192.09. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $143.52 and a 52-week high of $216.26.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.26 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $5.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.51 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 11.12% and a net margin of 17.10%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.16 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 15.37 EPS for the current year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th were given a dividend of $1.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is currently 46.55%.

Insider Activity at The PNC Financial Services Group

In related news, CEO William S. Demchak sold 1,242 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.88, for a total value of $239,556.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 526,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,515,251.44. The trade was a 0.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last three months, insiders sold 12,420 shares of company stock valued at $2,342,313. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.