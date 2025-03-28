Frontier Asset Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FCBD) to Issue $0.20 Dividend

Frontier Asset Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FCBD – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 27th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.1998 per share on Friday, April 4th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 28th.
Frontier Asset Core Bond ETF Stock Performance
NYSEARCA:FCBD traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $25.33. The stock had a trading volume of 948 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,789. Frontier Asset Core Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $24.71 and a 1-year high of $25.92. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.31.
Frontier Asset Core Bond ETF Company Profile
