Frontier Asset U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FLCE) Declares $0.00 Dividend

Frontier Asset U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FLCE – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, March 27th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.0012 per share on Friday, April 4th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 28th.
Frontier Asset U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Price Performance
FLCE stock traded down $0.47 during trading on Friday, hitting $24.05. The company had a trading volume of 1,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,369. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.35. Frontier Asset U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $23.74 and a 12 month high of $26.23.
About Frontier Asset U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF
