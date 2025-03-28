FuelPositive Co. (OTCMKTS:NHHHF) Short Interest Update

FuelPositive Co. (OTCMKTS:NHHHF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 61,800 shares, a growth of 281.5% from the February 28th total of 16,200 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,562,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

FuelPositive Stock Performance

Shares of NHHHF stock traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.02. 266,411 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 505,268. FuelPositive has a 1 year low of $0.02 and a 1 year high of $0.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.02. The company has a market cap of $11.29 million, a P/E ratio of -1.03 and a beta of -0.39.

Get FuelPositive alerts:

FuelPositive Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

FuelPositive Corporation, a technology company, provides clean energy solutions in Canada. The company's clean technology solutions include green ammonia (NH3) for use in various industries and applications. Its flagship product is a green ammonia production system that takes air, water, and electricity to produce a non-polluting chemical for various applications, including fertilizer for farming, fuel for grain drying and internal combustion engines, a solution for grid storage, and an alternative for fuel cells.

Receive News & Ratings for FuelPositive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FuelPositive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.