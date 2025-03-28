Galiano Gold Inc. (TSE:GAU) Director Paul Nicholas Wright Acquires 40,000 Shares

Galiano Gold Inc. (TSE:GAU – Get Free Report) Director Paul Nicholas Wright purchased 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$1.23 per share, for a total transaction of C$49,200.00.
Galiano Gold Price Performance
GAU stock opened at C$1.82 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$1.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$1.89. The stock has a market cap of C$331.66 million, a PE ratio of -561.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.05. Galiano Gold Inc. has a one year low of C$1.53 and a one year high of C$2.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.37, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 15.77.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, BMO Capital Markets lowered Galiano Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from C$2.50 to C$1.50 in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th.
About Galiano Gold
Galiano Gold Inc is focused on building a sustainable business capable of long-term value creation for its stakeholders through a combination of exploration, accretive acquisitions, and the disciplined deployment of its financial resources. The company currently operates and manages the Asanko Gold Mine, located in Ghana, West Africa.
Read More
