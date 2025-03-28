Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF (NASDAQ:SNSR) Short Interest Down 60.7% in March

Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF (NASDAQ:SNSR – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a drop of 60.7% from the February 28th total of 5,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF Price Performance

Shares of Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF stock traded down $0.52 on Friday, reaching $33.53. 944 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,173. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $35.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.29. The company has a market cap of $217.58 million, a P/E ratio of 25.57 and a beta of 1.24. Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF has a 1-year low of $30.98 and a 1-year high of $38.54.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNSR. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $322,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF by 96.2% in the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 11,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 5,818 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $609,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $614,000.

Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF Company Profile

The Global X Internet of Things ETF (SNSR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index composed of developed market companies that facilitate the Internet of Things industry. SNSR was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Global X.

