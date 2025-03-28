GraniteShares YieldBOOST SPY ETF Announces Monthly Dividend of $1.00 (NASDAQ:YSPY)

GraniteShares YieldBOOST SPY ETF (NASDAQ:YSPY – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 27th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of 1.00 per share on Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 56.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 28th.
GraniteShares YieldBOOST SPY ETF Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ YSPY traded down $2.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $21.25. The company had a trading volume of 4,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,849. GraniteShares YieldBOOST SPY ETF has a 12-month low of $21.22 and a 12-month high of $25.22.
GraniteShares YieldBOOST SPY ETF Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than GraniteShares YieldBOOST SPY ETF
- What is MarketRank™? How to Use it
- Why Dollar Tree’s Family Dollar Sale Could Spark a Comeback
- Dividend Screener: How to Evaluate Dividend Stocks Before Buying
- JPMorgan: The ‘NVIDIA of Banking’ Poised for More Gains?
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Tax Calculator
- Buy the Chewy Stock Reversal? Here’s Why Now Is the Time
Receive News & Ratings for GraniteShares YieldBOOST SPY ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GraniteShares YieldBOOST SPY ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.