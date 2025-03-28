Great Portland Estates (OTCMKTS:GPEAF) Trading 11.4% Higher – Here’s What Happened

Great Portland Estates Plc (OTCMKTS:GPEAF – Get Free Report) shares shot up 11.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $3.65 and last traded at $3.65. 150 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 63% from the average session volume of 400 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.28.

Great Portland Estates Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.34 and a 200 day moving average of $3.93.

About Great Portland Estates

We are a FTSE 250 property investment and development company owning £2.5 billion of real estate in central London. We proactively manage our portfolio, flexing our activities in tune with London’s property cycle to deliver long-term out-performance. We create in-demand spaces that people want to be part of; helping our occupiers, local communities and the city to thrive.

