Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:GREE) CFO Christian Mulvihill Sells 24,353 Shares

Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:GREE – Get Free Report) CFO Christian Mulvihill sold 24,353 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.80, for a total value of $19,482.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 85,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,231.20. The trade was a 22.21 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Christian Mulvihill also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 13th, Christian Mulvihill sold 710 shares of Greenidge Generation stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.08, for a total transaction of $766.80.

On Tuesday, January 14th, Christian Mulvihill sold 723 shares of Greenidge Generation stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.63, for a total transaction of $1,178.49.

Shares of GREE stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.82. 172,666 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 451,547. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.74. Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.73 and a 12 month high of $3.84.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Greenidge Generation stock. Soviero Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. ( NASDAQ:GREE Free Report ) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 251,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $389,000. Soviero Asset Management LP owned approximately 2.25% of Greenidge Generation as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc operates as an integrated cryptocurrency datacenter and power generation company. The company owns and operates cryptocurrency datacenter in New York, as well as hosts, powers, and provides technical support and other related services to bitcoin mining equipment owned by customers.

