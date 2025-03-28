Guardian Capital Group (OTCMKTS:GCAAF) Shares Up 3.4% – Still a Buy?

Guardian Capital Group Limited (OTCMKTS:GCAAF – Get Free Report) shot up 3.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $29.25 and last traded at $29.25. 220 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the average session volume of 606 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.30.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $30.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.60.

Guardian Capital Group Company Profile

Guardian Capital Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the provision of investment services to a range of clients in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, the Caribbean, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Investment Management, and Corporate Activities and Investments.

