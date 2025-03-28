HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) Major Shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank Sells 412 Shares

HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank sold 412 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.83, for a total transaction of $11,053.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

HCA Healthcare Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of HCA Healthcare stock traded down $0.09 on Friday, reaching $342.25. 1,114,475 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,343,785. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $289.98 and a 1-year high of $417.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $323.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $341.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.07, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $84.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.68.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 24th. The company reported $6.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.03 by $0.19. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 8.16% and a return on equity of 586.47%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.90 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 24.98 EPS for the current year.

HCA Healthcare Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 17th will be paid a $0.72 dividend. This is a positive change from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 17th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.11%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of HCA. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 11,655,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,498,417,000 after acquiring an additional 116,826 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its stake in HCA Healthcare by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 4,503,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,351,830,000 after buying an additional 23,177 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,871,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,159,882,000 after acquiring an additional 50,321 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in HCA Healthcare by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,928,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $878,975,000 after purchasing an additional 19,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth about $840,286,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $406.00 to $355.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. KeyCorp cut their price target on HCA Healthcare from $420.00 to $370.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $380.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $405.00 to $384.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $392.00 to $366.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, HCA Healthcare currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $385.67.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates hospitals and related healthcare entities in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

