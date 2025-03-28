HCW Biologics (NASDAQ:HCWB) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

HCW Biologics (NASDAQ:HCWB – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports. HCW Biologics had a negative net margin of 1,067.82% and a negative return on equity of 2,516.84%.

HCW Biologics Stock Performance

HCWB traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $0.30. 89,921 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,882,112. HCW Biologics has a 12 month low of $0.21 and a 12 month high of $2.52. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.18 million, a PE ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 0.71.

HCW Biologics Company Profile

HCW Biologics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel immunotherapies for chronic, low-grade inflammation, and age-related diseases in the United States. The company's lead products include HCW9218, which is in Phase 1 clinical chemo-refractory/chemo-resistant solid tumors with pancreatic, ovarian, breast, prostate, and colorectal cancers, as well as Phase 2 clinical trial with metastatic advanced stage ovarian cancer patients; and HCW9302 for autoimmune and proinflammatory diseases, such as alopecia areata diseases.

