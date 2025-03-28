Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENOY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENOY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decrease of 58.3% from the February 28th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $19.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,424. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a 1-year low of $18.76 and a 1-year high of $23.83. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.77.

Get Henkel AG & Co. KGaA alerts:

About Henkel AG & Co. KGaA

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies and beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. It operates in two segments, Adhesive Technologies and Consumer Brands segments. The company offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods; mobility and electronics; and craftsmen, construction, and professional industries.

Receive News & Ratings for Henkel AG & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.