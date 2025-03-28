Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENOY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENOY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decrease of 58.3% from the February 28th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $19.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,424. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a 1-year low of $18.76 and a 1-year high of $23.83. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.77.
