Highland Copper (CVE:HI) Trading 10% Higher – What’s Next?

Highland Copper Company Inc. (CVE:HI – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 10% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.11. 286,000 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 348% from the average session volume of 63,772 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.

Highland Copper Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.09. The company has a market cap of C$77.32 million, a P/E ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.52, a quick ratio of 10.92 and a current ratio of 14.97.

Highland Copper Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Highland Copper Company Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the United States. The company explores for copper deposits. Its primary properties include the Copperwood project; and the White Pine North project located in the Upper Peninsula of Michigan.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Highland Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Highland Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.