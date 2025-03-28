Highland Copper (CVE:HI) Trading 20% Higher – Still a Buy?

Highland Copper Company Inc. (CVE:HI – Get Free Report) was up 20% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.12 and last traded at C$0.12. Approximately 883,912 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 1,074% from the average daily volume of 75,290 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.

Highland Copper Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of C$77.32 million, a PE ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.52, a current ratio of 14.97 and a quick ratio of 10.92. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.09.

About Highland Copper

(Get Free Report)

Highland Copper Company Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the United States. The company explores for copper deposits. Its primary properties include the Copperwood project; and the White Pine North project located in the Upper Peninsula of Michigan.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Highland Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Highland Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.