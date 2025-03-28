Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) Stake Decreased by Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. trimmed its holdings in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report) by 26.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,416 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,223 shares during the quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $844,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Keystone Investors PTE Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at $2,101,000. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,938,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,238,000 after buying an additional 91,944 shares during the period. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. raised its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 76.1% during the 4th quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. now owns 26,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,655,000 after buying an additional 11,634 shares in the last quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc. now owns 83,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,592,000 after acquiring an additional 1,781 shares during the period. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $484,000. 95.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Hilton Worldwide

In related news, insider Christopher J. Nassetta sold 40,653 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.83, for a total transaction of $10,928,745.99. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 77,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,802,871.89. This trade represents a 34.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HLT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $270.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $247.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Macquarie raised their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $248.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $232.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $219.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hilton Worldwide currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $254.53.

Hilton Worldwide Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE HLT opened at $232.10 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.84 billion, a PE ratio of 37.74, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.29. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $193.86 and a one year high of $275.22. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $251.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $244.61.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.09. Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 13.74% and a negative return on equity of 54.47%. Research analysts anticipate that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 7.89 EPS for the current year.

Hilton Worldwide Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 21st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.26%. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is 9.76%.

About Hilton Worldwide

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

