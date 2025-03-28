Hongkong Land Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:HNGKY) Short Interest Down 53.3% in March

Hongkong Land Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:HNGKY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a decrease of 53.3% from the February 28th total of 3,000 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 6,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Hongkong Land Trading Down 2.9 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:HNGKY traded down $0.65 during trading on Friday, hitting $21.85. The stock had a trading volume of 1,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,979. Hongkong Land has a 12-month low of $13.85 and a 12-month high of $25.26. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.61.

Hongkong Land Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. This is a boost from Hongkong Land’s previous dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 21st.

About Hongkong Land

Hongkong Land Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the investment, development, and management of properties in Hong Kong, Macau, Mainland China, Southeast Asia, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investment Properties and Development Properties. It owns and manages approximately 850,000 square meters of office and luxury retail assets primarily in Hong Kong, Singapore, Beijing, and Jakarta.

