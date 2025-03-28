Horizons Marijuana Life Sciences Index ETF (OTCMKTS:HMLSF) Short Interest Update

Horizons Marijuana Life Sciences Index ETF (OTCMKTS:HMLSF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 92.3% from the February 28th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
OTCMKTS HMLSF traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.16. The company had a trading volume of 609 shares, compared to its average volume of 747. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.65. Horizons Marijuana Life Sciences Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $4.00 and a fifty-two week high of $8.32.
