Hoya Capital Housing ETF (NYSEARCA:HOMZ) Trading 0% Higher – Time to Buy?

Hoya Capital Housing ETF (NYSEARCA:HOMZ – Get Free Report) shares shot up 0% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $45.14 and last traded at $45.14. 1,551 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 53% from the average session volume of 3,326 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.12.

The firm has a market capitalization of $37.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.21 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $45.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.64.

The Hoya Capital Housing ETF (HOMZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Hoya Capital Housing 100 index. The fund tracks a tier-weighted index of 100 equities representing the US residential housing industry. HOMZ was launched on Mar 20, 2019 and is managed by Hoya.

