Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) VP Sells $53,695.25 in Stock

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Free Report) VP Brendan A. Lawlor sold 3,521 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction on Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.25, for a total transaction of $53,695.25. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 47,950 shares in the company, valued at $731,237.50. This represents a 6.84 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Huntington Bancshares Stock Down 0.9 %

HBAN opened at $15.12 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.11 and a 200 day moving average of $16.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 12 month low of $12.05 and a 12 month high of $18.45. The company has a market cap of $22.09 billion, a PE ratio of 12.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.07.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 16.23%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

Huntington Bancshares Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Huntington Bancshares

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th will be issued a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 18th. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is 50.41%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Carlson Capital Management lifted its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 163,575 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,661,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 12,317 shares of the bank’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 699 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,279 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 702 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC grew its position in Huntington Bancshares by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 20,019 shares of the bank’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lantz Financial LLC increased its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 13,766 shares of the bank’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. 80.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $20.00 target price (up from $18.50) on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Huntington Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, March 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.18.

About Huntington Bancshares

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company offers financial products and services to consumer and business customers, including deposits, lending, payments, mortgage banking, dealer financing, investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance, and other financial products and services.

