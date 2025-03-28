Hydrogen Stocks To Watch Today – March 28th

Exxon Mobil, Shell, Linde, BP, and Energy Transfer are the five Hydrogen stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Hydrogen stocks are shares of companies that are involved in the production, storage, and distribution of hydrogen, as well as firms developing technologies to harness hydrogen as a clean energy source. Investors in these stocks are typically betting on the growth of the hydrogen economy, which is seen as a key component in reducing reliance on fossil fuels and promoting sustainable energy solutions. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Hydrogen stocks within the last several days.

Exxon Mobil (XOM)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

XOM stock traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $117.50. 4,240,022 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,694,688. Exxon Mobil has a one year low of $103.67 and a one year high of $126.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $110.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $113.67. The company has a market cap of $509.85 billion, a PE ratio of 14.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Shell (SHEL)

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

Shares of SHEL traded down $0.67 on Friday, hitting $72.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,912,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,154,092. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $67.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.38. Shell has a fifty-two week low of $60.15 and a fifty-two week high of $74.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $219.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.47.

Linde (LIN)

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Shares of Linde stock traded down $3.41 on Friday, hitting $461.32. The company had a trading volume of 429,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,872,134. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $455.63 and a 200-day moving average of $454.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Linde has a twelve month low of $410.69 and a twelve month high of $487.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $218.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.94.

BP (BP)

BP p.l.c. provides carbon products and services. The company operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, and Customers & Products segments. It engages in the production of natural gas, and integrated gas and power; trading of gas; operation of onshore and offshore wind power, as well as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage facilities; trading and marketing of renewable and non-renewable power; and production of crude oil.

NYSE BP traded down $0.63 on Friday, reaching $33.79. The company had a trading volume of 3,925,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,478,837. The company’s fifty day moving average is $32.93 and its 200-day moving average is $31.32. BP has a 1-year low of $27.82 and a 1-year high of $40.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 422.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Energy Transfer (ET)

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates natural gas transportation pipeline, and natural gas storage facilities in Texas and Oklahoma; and approximately 20,090 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution and other marketing companies, and industrial end-users.

Shares of ET stock traded down $0.34 on Friday, hitting $18.54. 5,496,648 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,563,614. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.72. Energy Transfer has a fifty-two week low of $14.90 and a fifty-two week high of $21.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.49 and a 200 day moving average of $18.34.

