iAnthus Capital Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ITHUF) Short Interest Down 97.0% in March

iAnthus Capital Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ITHUF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a drop of 97.0% from the February 28th total of 27,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 408,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

iAnthus Capital Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:ITHUF traded down $0.00 on Friday, hitting $0.01. 1,071,678 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 273,803. iAnthus Capital has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.01 and a 200-day moving average of $0.01.

iAnthus Capital Company Profile

iAnthus Capital Holdings, Inc owns and operates licensed cannabis cultivation, processing, and dispensary facilities in the United States. It offers cannabis flower and trims, such as packaged flowers and pre-rolls; cannabis infused products, including topical creams and edibles; vape cartridges, concentrates, live resins, wax products, oils, and tinctures, as well as products for beauty and skincare that include lotions, creams, haircare products, lip balms, and bath bombs.

