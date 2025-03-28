iAnthus Capital Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ITHUF) Short Interest Down 97.0% in March

iAnthus Capital Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ITHUF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a drop of 97.0% from the February 28th total of 27,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 408,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
iAnthus Capital Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:ITHUF traded down $0.00 on Friday, hitting $0.01. 1,071,678 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 273,803. iAnthus Capital has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.01 and a 200-day moving average of $0.01.
iAnthus Capital Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than iAnthus Capital
- EV Stocks and How to Profit from Them
- Why Dollar Tree’s Family Dollar Sale Could Spark a Comeback
- What is a Stock Market Index and How Do You Use Them?
- JPMorgan: The ‘NVIDIA of Banking’ Poised for More Gains?
- What is the MACD Indicator and How to Use it in Your Trading
- Buy the Chewy Stock Reversal? Here’s Why Now Is the Time
Receive News & Ratings for iAnthus Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iAnthus Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.