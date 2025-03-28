iCoreConnect Inc. (NASDAQ:ICCT) Short Interest Down 84.1% in March

iCoreConnect Inc. (NASDAQ:ICCT – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 40,600 shares, a drop of 84.1% from the February 28th total of 254,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 794,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 2.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

iCoreConnect Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ICCT traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.30. The stock had a trading volume of 3,476,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 378,026. iCoreConnect has a 1 year low of $0.25 and a 1 year high of $35.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.93. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.72. The company has a market capitalization of $615,888.30, a PE ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 1.09.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iCoreConnect

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in iCoreConnect stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in iCoreConnect Inc. (NASDAQ:ICCT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 12,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 1.04% of iCoreConnect as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.42% of the company’s stock.

About iCoreConnect

iCoreConnect Inc, a cloud-based software and technology company, provides Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA) compliant cloud-based software as a service (SaaS) in the United States. The company’s products include iCoreRx, a HIPAA compliant electronic prescription software; iCorePDMP, a solution that checks the patient’s Prescription Drug Monitoring Program (PDMP) history before prescribing controlled substances; iCoreVerify and iCoreVerify+, a HIPAA compliant SaaS solution that automatically retrieves a patients insurance eligibility breakdown to verify their benefits in advance of their appointment and on-demand; iCoreHuddle and iCoreHuddle+, a tool to instantly reveal the revenue potential of each patient; and iCoreCodeGenius, a medical coding reference SaaS solution.

