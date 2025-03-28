iFabric (TSE:IFA) Trading Up 12.3% – Time to Buy?

iFabric Corp. (TSE:IFA – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 12.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$1.25 and last traded at C$1.19. 12,800 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 0% from the average session volume of 12,808 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.06.

iFabric Price Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$1.10 and a 200 day moving average price of C$1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.83, a current ratio of 7.20 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The company has a market capitalization of C$35.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.22 and a beta of 0.94.

iFabric Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

iFabric Corp. engages in the design and distribute of women's intimate apparel and accessories in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Southeast Asia, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Intimate Apparel, Intelligent Fabrics, and Other. The Intimate Apparel segment designs, purchases, and distributes intimate apparel comprising a range of specialty bras, including patented reversible bra, patented bandeaux bra, and patented breast lift products, as well as distributes a range of apparel accessories under the Coconut Grove Intimates trade name.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iFabric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iFabric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.