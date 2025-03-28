Ingenta (LON:ING) Hits New 52-Week Low – Time to Sell?

Ingenta plc (LON:ING – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 52 ($0.67) and last traded at GBX 54 ($0.70), with a volume of 50943 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 55 ($0.71).

Ingenta Stock Down 1.9 %

The stock has a market cap of £7.33 million, a P/E ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 0.16. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 64.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 76.92.

Ingenta Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ingenta provides mission critical software designed to solve the unique problems faced by information and content providers. We tailor our suite of industry-specific technology products to create robust solutions to digitally distribute content and to manage our customers IP and content requirements.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ingenta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingenta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.